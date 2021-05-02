OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 597 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $118,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after acquiring an additional 360,535 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.56 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.37.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

