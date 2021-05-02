Usca Ria LLC Invests $3.89 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,014,000 after purchasing an additional 511,301 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,022,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,166,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,141,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,866,000.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $92.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

