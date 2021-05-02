United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 5,402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,158,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.