Usca Ria LLC Buys 3,461 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned 2.91% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 338,491 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $3,246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $1,599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $36.42 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

