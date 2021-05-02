United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 3,128 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.