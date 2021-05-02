Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDWD. Aegis began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of MDWD opened at $4.53 on Thursday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $116,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in MediWound by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MediWound by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.