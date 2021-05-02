Blockpass Price Down 8% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,458.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

