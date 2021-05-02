Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 3,582.90

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,582.90 ($46.81).

BWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,612 ($47.19) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,524.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,029.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 24.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.