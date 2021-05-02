BLAST (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $43,456.28 and $10.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006771 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

