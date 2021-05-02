Barrington Research Boosts Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $75.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $68.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

PRFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $66.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $235,304,000 after buying an additional 101,611 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Perficient by 4.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

