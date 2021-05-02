JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

