Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $485.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $475.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX opened at $422.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 53.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 61,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.