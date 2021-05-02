Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.