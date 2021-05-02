Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $52.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Insiders have sold a total of 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

