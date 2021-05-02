PFG Advisors Purchases 340 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $66.80 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

