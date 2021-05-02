Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

