Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

