Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Holdings Trimmed by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $13,558,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000,129 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 364,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.