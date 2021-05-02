AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 466,450 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 466,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

