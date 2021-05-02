Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 605 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after buying an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.