KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SPX were worth $22,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,902,000 after buying an additional 286,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SPX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in SPX by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SPX by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478,301 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

