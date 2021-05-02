Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 31,405 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.