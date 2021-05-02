Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Declines By 24.1%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,497.0 days.

OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $38.97 on Friday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

