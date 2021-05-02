Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 47,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 168.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 430.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

