5,375 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

