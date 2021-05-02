Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,825,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,357,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $185.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.96.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.