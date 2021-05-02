Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,760 NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

