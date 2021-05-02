Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 119 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.24 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

