Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 5,709 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

