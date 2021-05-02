7,255 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $114.90 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

