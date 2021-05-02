Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has $36.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $471.04 million, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $127,301.10. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

