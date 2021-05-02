Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $269.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -126.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.66. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $167.62 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $423,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $54,002,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

