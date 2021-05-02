Barclays Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $78.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $169,078,000. Boston Partners grew its position in eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

