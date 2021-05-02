Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.48.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.