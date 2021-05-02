Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Compass Point

Compass Point restated their neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.31.

ARGO opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

