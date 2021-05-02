CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $1,025.00 at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $950.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $941.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $854.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $861.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $604.96 and a 12 month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

