OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $225,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

