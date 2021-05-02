Brokerages Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT at $40.75

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

