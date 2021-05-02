State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,014 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $49,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 68.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 31.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

