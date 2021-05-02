Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $120,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $380.56 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

