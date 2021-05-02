Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

