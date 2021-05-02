Under Armour (NYSE:UA) PT Raised to $29.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,820 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $53,017,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

