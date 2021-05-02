Under Armour (NYSE:UA) PT Raised to $29.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Under Armour stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
