Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.15). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of EAR opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01. Eargo has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

