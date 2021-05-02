AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

