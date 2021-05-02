Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

NYSE:AJG opened at $144.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $145.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 373.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 428,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,521,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

