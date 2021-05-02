3,693 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after buying an additional 903,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $152.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of -849.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

