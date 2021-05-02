iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $189.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $128.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.94.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

