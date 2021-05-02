Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3,939.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $85.85 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

