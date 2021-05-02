Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,730 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $338.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.