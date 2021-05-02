Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.